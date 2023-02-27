Michael B Jordan Encounters Person Who ‘Made Fun Of Him’ At School On Red Carpet

Michael B. Jordan confronted his bully on the red carpet for the premiere of Creed III. While being interviewed by Lore’l of The Morning Hustle and the Undressing Room Podcast, Jordan reminded her that she had called him “corny.” Lore’l says that she and Jordan go “way back” to their high school days when he reminded her that she used to make fun of him but said she never called him “corny.’ “To be honest with you, we teased him all the damn time because his name was Michael Jordan. Let’s start there – and he was no Michael Jordan,” said the radio personality. Following the awkward interview, it was revealed that it wasn’t Lore’l who called Jordan “corny” it was Dominique Da Diva, who shared on her Instagram Stories that she was the one who called Jordan “corny.” She captioned the post, “They are mad at Lore’l when it was me who called him corny.” Have you ever confronted your bully?