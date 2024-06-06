Michael B. Jordan Says ‘We’re Still Working’ on ‘I Am Legend 2’ Script and ‘Getting That Up to Par,’ but He’s ‘Really Excited’ to Work With Will Smith

Michael B. Jordan recently provided an update on the highly anticipated sequel, I Am Legend 2, which will see him star alongside Will Smith. The actor revealed that they are still working on the script and are excited to begin filming with Smith. The film will retcon the original’s ending and feature a time-jump, starting a few decades after the first movie. I Am Legend 2 is set to follow the alternate ending from the DVD version of the original film and promises to deliver an intense post-apocalyptic storyline. What do you think of I Am Legend 2 running with the alternate story line? Do you think Michael B. Jordan will help bring people back to loving Will Smith?