Michael B. Jordan’s “Creed III” Shatters Rocky’s Box Office Records, And There Are Rumors!

Sylvester Stallone has a long-running beef with a man who bought the rights to Rocky Balboa in 1976. While Stallone did get paid, it wasn’t more than he would’ve gotten had he owned the name. This is where the Michael B. Jordan-directed “Creed III” enters and detours from the franchise. After breaking box office sales records for all sports movies, including Rocky flicks, over the weekend, rumors are swirling that Creed will continue past the third iteration. Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, and Ryan Coogler are likely to form a dynamic force in entertainment. There’s no double, Creed four is definitely coming, but it will continue Adonis’ story and not Balboa’s. Do you think Sylvester Stallone should’ve been included in Creed III? What do you think will happen if there is a Creed IV?