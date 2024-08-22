Michael Jackson Estate Wins Ruling Approving $600M Sony Sale — Over His Mother’s Objections

A California appeals court has upheld the decision allowing Michael Jackson’s estate to proceed with a $600 million sale of the singer’s catalog to Sony Music, despite objections from his mother, Katherine Jackson. The court ruled that the estate’s executors did not violate the terms of Michael’s will in making the deal. Katherine can still appeal the ruling to the California Supreme Court, but her chances of success are low. The sale of half of Jackson’s publishing and recorded masters catalog to Sony Music has been a contentious issue within the family, with rifts among Jackson’s heirs coming to light during the legal battle. “The will gave the executors broad powers of sale, with no exception for the specific assets at issue in this case,” the court wrote. “As such, [a lower judge] did not err in concluding that it was Michael’s intent to allow the executors to sell any estate assets, including those at issue in the proposed transaction.”

