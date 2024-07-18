Michael Jackson Estate Wins Tentative Ruling to End $600 Million Catalog War with Katherine Jackson

In a recent appellate ruling, Katherine Jackson, mother of Michael Jackson, lost her appeal against the estate executors over an asset sale. The court sided with the executors, stating that Katherine had forfeited her core claim by not raising it earlier. Katherine’s lawyer waived the oral argument after a tentative opinion was issued, warning against further briefing. Despite Katherine’s objections, the estate lawyer deemed the deal in question to be appropriate. “Katherine did not contend [in the lower court] that the sale violated the terms of Michael’s will or were inconsistent with the Probate Code. Indeed, as the executors note, Katherine agreed in the probate court that the will gives the executors the power to sell, exchange, or otherwise dispose of the estate’s real or personal property,” the judges wrote.

