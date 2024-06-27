Michael Jackson Impersonator Meets Janet to Mark Death Anniversary

(FILES) US pop star and entertainer Michael Jackson kisses his sister Janet Jackson (L) after she presented him with the Grammy Legend Award at the 35th Annual Grammy Awards Febuary 24,1993. Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009 after suffering a cardiac arrest, sending shockwaves sweeping across the world and tributes pouring in on June 26 for the tortured music icon revered as the "King of Pop." AFP PHOTO/Scott FLYNN (Photo credit should read SCOTT FLYNN/AFP via Getty Images)

Michael Jackson impersonator Carlo Riley recently had the opportunity to meet Janet Jackson, marking the 15th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s passing. Riley, a gift designer, spent $2,000 on a meet-and-greet with Janet after one of her concerts in St. Louis. This was the first time they met face-to-face, and Janet reportedly smiled when he thanked her for her performance. Riley has also met other Jackson family members in the past but no meeting was more special than when he met Michael Jackson in Japan, in 2007 for the 15th anniversary of Thriller. Riley told TMZ that Janet didn’t mention her brother’s death during the show, but she did sing their 1995 hit, “Scream.”

