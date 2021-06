Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean has crossed the 1 billion mark on YouTube.

It is the third song from the 80’s to achieve this.

It is the first 80’s video from a solo artist to achieve this.

Only Guns N Roses Sweet Child O Mine and A-Ha Take On Me have crossed the billion viewership mark from the 80’s.

Billie Jean gets 600,000 daily views globally.

What is your favorite song from the 80’s?