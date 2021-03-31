Michael Rapaport Claims Kevin Durant Threatened Him

This was probably not on your 2021 Bingo Card yet here we are.

Michael Rapaport who is a very out spoken sports fan posted DM’s from Kevin Durant.

The DM’s are laced with all types of homophobic and misogynistic slurs.

It stemmed from Michael Rapaport saying on social media Kevin Durant was deep in his feelings during a post game press conference.

Kevin wrote that he would spit in Michael’s face.

Said Michael’s wife didn’t respect him.

After Michael made the conversation public Kevin didn’t deny it.

He said, my bad and claimed they say a lot worse things to each other.

Do you think the NBA is going to intervene and hand down a fine or suspension to Kevin due to the language?