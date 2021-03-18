Michelle Obama Tried To Convince Jimmy Kimmel’s Daughter To Eat Vegetables

Former First Lady, Michelle Obama, is doing her best to try and convince Jimmy Kimmel’s daughter to eat her veggies.

Kimmel’s daughter, six year old Jane, told Obama “I don’t really like to try new things”, in response to being asked why she doesn’t like vegetables.

Obama told Jane, “I know, I was like that when I was your age. But here’s what I learned: If you try something new, just try it, that you open up your taste buds and then you’ll like a whole bunch of new things”.

Jane denied trying the carrots that were in front of her.

How do you get your kids to eat their vegetables? Is there a food that your children refuse to try?