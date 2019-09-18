MIDDLE OF THE WEEK EXCITEMENT ON WKXI 1075.

      Weather Alert

HIGHLIGHTS:  Here are some of the things parents love doing after their kids finally go back to school, according to a new survey:  Watching the TV shows and movies that THEY want to watch . . . planning a weekend trip . . . catching up with friends . . . and exercising.

FULL STORY:  Parents are REALLY enjoying the little bit of freedom that comes from having someone ELSE be responsible for their kids for a few hours every day.

According to a new survey, here are the top eight things parents love doing after their kids finally go back to school . . .

1.  Watching the TV shows and movies that THEY want to watch.

2.  Planning a weekend trip with just their significant other and no kids.

3.  Organizing summer vacation pictures and making a photo book.  (This survey was by a photo book company, which is why this random thing that people don’t actually care about managed to rank so high.)

4.  Going to a spa.

5.  Catching up with friends and family members.

6.  Exercising.

7.  Taking walks outside.

8.  Having a nice, long meal without the kids.