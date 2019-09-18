MIDDLE OF THE WEEK EXCITEMENT ON WKXI 1075.

HIGHLIGHTS: Here are some of the things parents love doing after their kids finally go back to school, according to a new survey: Watching the TV shows and movies that THEY want to watch . . . planning a weekend trip . . . catching up with friends . . . and exercising.

FULL STORY: Parents are REALLY enjoying the little bit of freedom that comes from having someone ELSE be responsible for their kids for a few hours every day.

According to a new survey, here are the top eight things parents love doing after their kids finally go back to school . . .

1. Watching the TV shows and movies that THEY want to watch.

2. Planning a weekend trip with just their significant other and no kids.

3. Organizing summer vacation pictures and making a photo book. (This survey was by a photo book company, which is why this random thing that people don’t actually care about managed to rank so high.)

4. Going to a spa.

5. Catching up with friends and family members.

6. Exercising.

7. Taking walks outside.

8. Having a nice, long meal without the kids.