Mike Tyson Wants NBA Players To Buy His Weed

Mike Tyson is pitching his cannabis products to NBA players, now that the league has loosened its rules on marijuana use. Tyson told TMZ Sports “I would prefer them to use my product, because my product is the best product in the world”. The former heavyweight champion launched his ‘Tyson 2.0’ cannabis brand in 2021 – including his signature ‘Mike Bites’ gummies shaped like a human ear. The NBA recently announced that it would no longer drug test for marijuana under the new labor agreement.

Have you tried any celebrity cannabis products?