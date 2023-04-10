Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Mike Tyson Wants NBA Players To Buy His Weed

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 26: Former Boxer Mike Tyson looks on prior to the Cruiserweight Title fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on February 26, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Mike Tyson is pitching his cannabis products to NBA players, now that the league has loosened its rules on marijuana use. Tyson told TMZ Sports “I would prefer them to use my product, because my product is the best product in the world”. The former heavyweight champion launched his ‘Tyson 2.0’ cannabis brand in 2021 – including his signature ‘Mike Bites’ gummies shaped like a human ear. The NBA recently announced that it would no longer drug test for marijuana under the new labor agreement.

