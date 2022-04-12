Minneapolis Mural Of Pop Icon Prince To Be Finished In June
A mural of Prince will be completed in June. The painting is being commissioned by Florida street painter, Hiero Veiga, 33.
The painting will start on May 16th and will be done near First Avenue and 8th Street in Minneapolis. Officially named the Crown Our Prince Project, the process has taken seven years and $500,000 to complete.
A block party and unveiling are scheduled for June 2nd. April 21st marks the sixth anniversary of Prince’s death.
Do you remember what you were doing the day Prince died?