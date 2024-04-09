Missy Elliott Heading Out For First-Ever Headlining Tour

Missy Elliot has announced that she will embark on her first-ever headlining tour featuring Ciara, Timbaland, and Busta Rhymes. Missy’s manager said, “Having been with Missy for so long, what I came to realize very early on is that things happen exactly as they’re supposed to, and when, and that’s usually according to Missy time.” She continued, “So even though there have been things that I felt she was ready for that I was looking for her to expand into, she would go, ‘No, the time’s not right. No, I’ll let you know when the time is right.’ And so when she finally said, ‘Hmm, I think we should go out on tour,’ it was like, holy crap! So of course we jumped into gear.” She added about what she believes changed Missy’s mind: “Probably after the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. I think that was a seismic moment for her as well, where she realized that this was a goal and a dream that she had been working so hard to attain. And now that she felt that she had achieved that pinnacle, she wanted to really do this thing that she put off for so long, which was go out on the road. It certainly wasn’t for lack of opportunity or offers. I think it was the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame of it.” Missy’s new tour will kick off in July.

Which Missy classics are a must for her to perform?