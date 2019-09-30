MONDAY MORNING EXCITEMENT ON WKXI 107.5

Tune in to WKXI 107.5 for Monday Morning excitement with Lady Vee. I know you had an exciting weekend and you maybe dragging a little bit, why not take The Monday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better. Of course, if you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary and would like for me to give you a shout out, just call me at 601-995-1075 or you can text me at 601-837-1075. Stay tuned for your chance to win tickets to enjoy The Funny As Ish comedy show on it’s way to the Ms. Coliseum or tickets to enjoy The Fantasia Sketchbook Tour and you never know what other tickets you will have an opportunity to win. Don’t forget, if you enjoy great music from back-n-the-day and today then Soft Soul Kixie is the station for you. So, start your Monday with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie l07.5.
Here’s the Most Popular Halloween Candy in Every State
HIGHLIGHTS: A new study analyzed Google searches to figure out the most popular Halloween candy in every state . . . and the results are all over the place. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups won the most states, with 12 . . . and M&M’s came in second, with 11.
FULL STORY: There’s more CANDY DIVERSITY in this country than we ever realized.
A new study analyzed Google searches to figure out the most popular Halloween candy in every state . . . and the results are all over the place.
Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups won the most states, with 12.
Regular M&M’s won eight states, although Pretzel M&M’s won two and Peanut Butter M&M’s won one . . . so that’s 11 states going for some form of M&M’s.
Milk Duds had a surprisingly strong showing, winning five states . . . which is way more than the zero states you would’ve expected.
Snickers won five states as well.
LADY VEE’S HELPFUL HINT
What to do if a bee is in the house? If a wasp or bee gets into the house, reach for the hairspray. Most inset sprays only infuriate them, but the hairspray stiffens their wings, immobilizing them immediately. This works on all winged insects.