MONDAY MORNING EXCITEMENT ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: A new study analyzed Google searches to figure out the most popular Halloween candy in every state . . . and the results are all over the place. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups won the most states, with 12 . . . and M&M’s came in second, with 11.

FULL STORY: There’s more CANDY DIVERSITY in this country than we ever realized.

A new study analyzed Google searches to figure out the most popular Halloween candy in every state . . . and the results are all over the place.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups won the most states, with 12.

Regular M&M’s won eight states, although Pretzel M&M’s won two and Peanut Butter M&M’s won one . . . so that’s 11 states going for some form of M&M’s.

Milk Duds had a surprisingly strong showing, winning five states . . . which is way more than the zero states you would’ve expected.

Snickers won five states as well.