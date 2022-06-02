Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley Clash & Spill All on Social Media
Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley have been exchanging shots on social media.
It started when Mo’Nique told an audience in Detroit that she should be headlining the show, not DL Hughley. She said that’s what is in her contract..
She told the audience that she was the headliner on Queens of Comedy tour while DL opened for Kings of Comedy tour.
She also took a jab at his name asking what does ‘D.L.’ stand for and making an insinuation about his sexuality.
Once the clip went viral DL responded but the body blow in his response was, apparently the role you played in Precious turned out to be an autobiography. I wonder who’s next.
He signed it Darryl Lynn Hughley.
Mo’Nique demanded he post the contract online.
He did. He was the headliner.
So now the question is, did the promoter hustle Mo’Nique?