Mo’Nique Shares More About Her Sexuality

WESTWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Mo'Nique attends the premiere of Universal's "Almost Christmas" at Regency Village Theatre on November 3, 2016 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Mo’Nique recently opened up about her sexuality in her new Netflix special and shared that she has been keeping her sexuality a secret. Mo’Nique shared in her special My Name Is Mo’Nique, “And I felt cowardly when my grandmother left because I couldn’t tell my grandmother who her granddaughter really was.” She continued, “I adored how she adored me. I couldn’t tell my grandmother my secret thoughts and my fantasies ’cause I … did not want her to leave this earth thinking she was a failure. Because had I told her my secret thoughts, she would have left thinking she had failed.” She also shared that she doesn’t classify herself as ‘all the way’ lesbian, but she refused to take this information to the grave and wanted to live in her truth.

What did you think of Mo’Nique’s new special?

