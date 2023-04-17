Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Montana Approves Statewide TikTok Ban

JAPAN - 2023/04/16: In this photo illustration, a mobile phone displays TikTok logo with the flag of the United States of America in the background. (Photo Illustration by Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Montana has become the first state to approve a full ban on TikTok. State lawmakers voted to approve the ban on Friday, sending it to Gov. Greg Gianforte for his signature. The bill makes it illegal to download the TikTok app in the state of Montana, punishable by fines of up to $10,000 per day for any app store – such as Apple or Google – that makes it available. TikTok users themselves would not be fined under the ban. Several states have banned the use of TikTok on government devices, but Montana is the first state to pass a statewide ban.

Will we see other states follow suit?  Will this ban even be enforceable?

