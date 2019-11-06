MORE VARIETY OF MUSIC ON WKXI 107.5

      Weather Alert

 Ten Worst Things You Can Do at a Party . . . and #1 Is Showing Up Sick

 

HIGHLIGHTS:  A survey found the worst things you can do at a party include showing up sick, showing up early, getting too drunk, and using your phone too much.

FULL STORY:  According to a new survey, the worst thing you can do at a party is show up SICK.  Everyone will hate you for it.  Then if THEY get sick a week later, they’ll blame you for it.  Here are the ten worst things you can do at a party . . .

1.  Show up sick.

2.  Ask for food or a type of drink that isn’t already out.

3.  Be the last one to leave.

4.  Get too drunk.

5.  Show up early.

6.  Be on your phone all night.

7.  Talk about politics too much.

8.  Show up without RSVPing.

9.  Spill something.

10.  Not bring food if it’s a potluck.

The survey also looked at the most annoying things the HOST of a party can do.  The top ten include asking people to mingle . . . cleaning during the party . . . getting drunk . . . rushing people out the door . . . and not playing music.

 

 