Morris Chestnut is coming back to the small screen.

He’s been cast as the lead in a new Fox drama titled Our Kind of People.

The series is inspired by the book by Lawrence Otis Graham and takes an in-depth look at a Black upper-class family living on Martha’s Vineyard. Morris will play Raymond Dupont, a character described as having “Obama swag and presence.”

No word on when the series will make its debut.

What’s your favorite Morris Chestnut role?