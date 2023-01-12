Naomi Osaka Announces Her Pregnancy

Naomi Osaka is kicking off the year with a bang because she announced that she is pregnant with her first child with Cordae. Osaka said, “The past few years have been interesting, to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun.” She continued, “These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to.” She added, “I realize that life is so short, and I don’t take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha.” Osaka is very excited about this new chapter in her life, and she sounds like she is ready to get back on the courts too.

