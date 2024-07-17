Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Natalie Portman Reveals How Rihanna Boosted Her Confidence After Divorce

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 10: Rihanna arrives at the Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles Launch Party at Nya Studios on June 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

In an interview with The Tonight Show, Natalie Portman discussed how Rihanna supported her in overcoming her divorce. Portman revealed, “It was an amazing experience for me. I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she’s a bad b—-.” She added about what Rihanna said to her: “You are one of the hottest b—— in Hollywood forever.’ You do the most innocent look, and I’m like, ‘Ugh!’ It was a formative moment in my life.”

Who do you depend on the most during your darkest times?

