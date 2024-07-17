Natalie Portman Reveals How Rihanna Boosted Her Confidence After Divorce
In an interview with The Tonight Show, Natalie Portman discussed how Rihanna supported her in overcoming her divorce. Portman revealed, “It was an amazing experience for me. I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she’s a bad b—-.” She added about what Rihanna said to her: “You are one of the hottest b—— in Hollywood forever.’ You do the most innocent look, and I’m like, ‘Ugh!’ It was a formative moment in my life.”
Who do you depend on the most during your darkest times?