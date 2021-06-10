Naya Rivera’s Dad Reveals Something Heartbreaking About Their Final FaceTime Call

Naya Rivera’s dad in revealing details about the final phone call they had before she died.

He said she FaceTimed him before she got on the boat and asked him if he would feel comfortable swimming.

He said, “I could see that the wind was blowing, and my stomach was just cringing. I kept telling her, ‘Don’t get out of the boat! Don’t get out of the boat! It will drift away when you’re in the water,’”

He said moments later the call ended, and he had a bad feeling.

He adds, “It’s still pretty much a big blur of pain almost a year later. Things are slowly coming a little more into focus, but I don’t know if I’ll ever find closure from this. I miss her every day.”