Ne-Yo Surprised With Key To The City Of Las Vegas During Show

Ne-Yo’s brand-new Las Vegas residency comes with a special gift for the artist. LV Mayor Carolyn Goodman shocked Ne-Yo by coming onstage to present him with a Key to the City. Ne-Yo has always credited his years spent at the Las Vegas Academy of Arts for molding him into the artist that he is today. He also enjoys speaking to the youth at Boys & Girls Club in Las Vegas and other locations nationwide.

