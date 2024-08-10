Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Ne-Yo Surprised With Key To The City Of Las Vegas During Show

Share
(Photo by Pedro Gomes/Redferns)

Ne-Yo’s brand-new Las Vegas residency comes with a special gift for the artist. LV Mayor Carolyn Goodman shocked Ne-Yo by coming onstage to present him with a Key to the City. Ne-Yo has always credited his years spent at the Las Vegas Academy of Arts for molding him into the artist that he is today. He also enjoys speaking to the youth at Boys & Girls Club in Las Vegas and other locations nationwide.

Have you ever traveled to Las Vegas to see a residency?

Recently Played

Never Make A PromiseDru Hill
5:58am
Say You (Would LoveWhispers
5:53am
My Whole HeartJ. Brown
5:49am
MorninAl Jarreau
5:45am
ProbablyAndra Day
5:39am
View Full Playlist