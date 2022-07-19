Netflix Has Added a New Charge to Your Bill
Netflix has thought of a new way to stop you from sharing your password. According to a statement, the streaming platform will test an “add a home” feature where users will be asked to pay an additional fee if they see the account being used away from home for two weeks. The charge will be $2.99 and there’s talk that soon you’ll be able to track who is using your account and even stop someone from having access to the account at all. Do you think what Netflix is doing is fair?