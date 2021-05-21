Nick Cannon Allegedly Knocked Up A Fourth Baby Mama, Fans Think Former ‘Wild N’ Out’ Model Is Expecting His Seventh Seed

It appears Nick Cannon is expecting baby #7 with a fourth woman.

Alyssa Scott, a former model of Nick Cannon’s Wild N Out posted a pregnancy photo on her social media.

She announced the baby’s name is Zen S. Cannon.

The name got people asking if Nick Cannon is the father.

Nick Cannon started trending on Twitter.

One person wrote, Nick Cannon impregnated someone else? Harriet Tubman did not free us for this.

Chad Ochocino wrote, Nick Cannon will not out do me. Let me go back in the lab.

Nick has not confirmed but he did say a long time ago he wanted to have 10 kids.

What do you think of this latest possible addition?