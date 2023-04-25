Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Nick Cannon Gives Foxx Update

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JUNE 20: Nick Cannon and Jamie Foxx attends Celebrity Golf Tournament at Miami Beach Golf Club on June 20, 2014 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

Nick Cannon says Jamie Foxx is awake and alert.  In a new interview, Cannon gave a health update on Foxx, who is recovering from a medical complication. The TV host did not offer any details about the ailment but said, “Man, I’m praying. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother. I know he’s doing so much better, because I’m actually about to do something special for him and doing him a favor. I can’t really say what it is, but it’ll be out there soon.” Cannon added, “He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so we love it. That’s family right there.”

