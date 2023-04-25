Nick Cannon Gives Foxx Update

Nick Cannon says Jamie Foxx is awake and alert. In a new interview, Cannon gave a health update on Foxx, who is recovering from a medical complication. The TV host did not offer any details about the ailment but said, “Man, I’m praying. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother. I know he’s doing so much better, because I’m actually about to do something special for him and doing him a favor. I can’t really say what it is, but it’ll be out there soon.” Cannon added, “He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so we love it. That’s family right there.”

When was the last time you prayed?