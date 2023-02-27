Nick Cannon Opens Up About How He Feels Over The Idea Of Having More Children

Nick Cannon recently shared if he is planning on having more kids or not in an interview. Nick said, “Everybody thinks it’s time management. It’s energy management.” He continued, “[Because] once we’re all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there’s any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there, that’s what messes up the scheduling. As long as we’re all on the same page and we all got the same goal—to be the best parents we could possibly be—that works, and then the scheduling is the scheduling.” He added, “God decides when we’re done [laughs], but I believe I definitely got my hands full. And I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might.” How do you build a solid co-parenting situation with your ex?