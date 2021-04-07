Nike Suspends Deshaun Watson Endorsement

Nike has suspended its endorsement deal with Deshaun Watson due to the recent allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

In a statement, the company said it was “deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations” and will “continue to closely monitor the situation”.

Watson’s deal with Nike goes back to 2017, before the former Clemson star was drafted by the Texans.

He’s currently facing a total of 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and assault. This week, two of his accusers came forward publicly.

If the controversy surrounding Watson continues into the season, how should the NFL and the Texans respond?