Nike to Honor Juneteenth As Paid Company Holiday

Nike is making Juneteenth a paid company holiday.

Juneteenth is on June 19th and commemorates the end of slavery.

In a statement CEO John Donahoe said, as many of you may know, next Friday June 19th is Juneteenth, a day commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. Starting this year and going forward Nike will recognize Juneteenth as an annual paid holiday in the U.S.