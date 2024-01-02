Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

North Carolina Pastor Arrested For Trying To Push Man’s Head Into In McDonald’s Deep Fryer

A North Carolina pastor was arrested after police say he tried to push his wife’s coworker into a McDonald’s deep fryer. Officers say the suspect’s wife was a manager-in-training at a McDonald’s, and told her husband she was being disrespected by employees. The suspect, 57-year-old Dwayne Waden, then fought one of the cooks, punching him in the face and pushing his head towards the fryer before several employees were able to pull him off. Waden’s Facebook profile lists him as the pastor of Elevated Life International Ministries.  He faces assault charges.

What’s the worst behavior you’ve ever seen at a fast-food restaurant?

