Officials Release Video Of Officer Fatally Shooting Sonya Massey In Her Home After She Called 911

Source: YouTube

Illinois State Police released bodycam video of Sonya Massey’s deadly shooting Monday afternoon (July 22), depicting a chaotic scene after a sheriff’s officer shot her in the face over a pot of water in her house. Sean Grayson, a Sangamon County deputy, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, aggravated violence with a firearm, and official misconduct. Sangamon County Jail holds him pending trial. Sonya Massey was shot in her home after Grayson asked her to remove a pot of boiling water from the stove. Grayson pulled his gun as Massey was removing the water. “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” Massey stated. “You’d better f***ing not. I swear to God, I’ll f***ing shoot you right in your f***ing face,” Grayson says. He then raises his gun, described as a 9mm pistol, and yells at Massey to “drop the f***ing pot!” Prosecutors said Grayson shoots Massey after she apologizes and ducks for cover. Three shots are heard in the video. Massey may be holding the pot of water above her head before the shots in the video. Grayson didn’t activate his body camera until after the shooting. He also advised another officer not to render aid to Massey due to her extensive head injury. Grayson is heard saying: “She’s done. You can go get it [a medkit], but that’s a headshot.” Grayson was arrested Wednesday (July 17) after an arrest warrant was issued. Grayson was fired last week. CBS News found documentation showing Grayson has worked for six law enforcement agencies since 2020. His counsel wouldn’t comment.

Should the sheriff be fired for this incident? What punishment should Sean Grayson receive?