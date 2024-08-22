Oprah Makes Surprise DNC Appearance

Oprah Winfrey says ‘there is no American dream’ without women’s rights. The television icon made a surprise appearance at the Democratic National Convention in her hometown of Chicago last night, where she urged Democrats and independent voters to “choose common sense over nonsense.” She said, “Let us choose truth, let us choose honor, let us choose joy. Because that is the best of America.” Her comments came before Tim Walz’s speech to formally accept the party’s nomination for vice-president.

