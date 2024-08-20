Oprah Winfrey Explains Why She ‘Never’ Thought She’d ‘Make It’ To 60

Recently, Oprah Winfrey opened up about aging and how she thought she wouldn’t make it to 60. Oprah said, “I was excited to make the number. I’m excited to make every number. I remember many, many years ago, as a young girl, I always thought I would never make it to the 60s or 70s. I had this number in my head that I thought, ‘Okay, I’m going to be out by then.’” She continued, “I don’t know why. I think I had a vision of it when I was a kid, and I think it is because under the circumstances that I was living [in] when I was a little girl in Milwaukee on welfare with my mother. What I now know is if I had stayed in those circumstances, I probably wouldn’t be here, healthy and strong and vibrant.” She added, “And there’s a sense of urgency, for me, about living well. And so that’s all about health.”

