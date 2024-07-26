Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Pharrell Advocates For Reviving Arts Competitions For 2028 Olympics At Louis Vuitton Event

(Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

International celebrities including Zendaya, Sophia Bush, Jeremy Allen White, Snoop Dogg, and others attended a Louis Vuitton event in Paris titled ‘The Prelude To The Olympics’ on the eve of the 2024 Olympic Games. Hosted by Pharrell Williams, the star-studded gala aimed to raise awareness about reinstating arts competitions in the Olympics. Williams expressed his passion for reviving the tradition of arts competitions, which were part of the Olympics until 1948. The 2024 Paris Olympics will feature a unique opening ceremony on the Seine River, with athletes parading on boats instead of in a stadium.

Should the Olympics bring back arts competitions?

