Pharrell Williams debuted as Louis Vuitton’s menswear creative director during Paris Fashion Week. And during the event, he wore over-the-top sunglasses Pop Sugar says the unusual sunglasses were custom-designed by Tiffany & Co. They had 80 baguettes and round diamonds totaling more than 20 carats And the outlet estimates that the sunglasses were worth about $100,000. What would you do with $100,000?