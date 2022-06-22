Photos Of Tupac Go Viral & People Believe They Were Taken Recently
Photos of Tupac Shakur have recently gone viral and many people believe that the photos were taken recently. Many people were perplexed by the clarity of the photos and some believe that they have not been seen before. One person tweeted, “Tupac has too many fresh pictures. It’s starting to get suspicious.” Another person joked, “One day, the person behind Tupac’s account will post a picture of him holding an iPhone 13.” Many others were skeptical of feeding into the conspiracy theory and said, “You’ll let Tupac rest, it’s all Photoshop.” Which Tupac album is your favorite of all time?