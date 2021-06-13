Porn Star Dakota Skye, Who was Trolled for Nude Pic At George Floyd Mural, Found Dead

Porn Star Dakota Skye was trolled after posing for a nude picture in front of a George Floyd mural, and now she is dead.

She was found dead in her LA motorhome by her husband. There is no word on how she died.

The alias she performed under was Kota Sky.

She was bombarded with hate after posting a photo on Instagram where she flashed the camera while a George Floyd mural was in the background.

She captioned the pic, “Happy #GeorgeFloyd day in #santabarbara <3 #dakotaskye equality&fair treatment for all. Dope mural.”

Was her photo acceptable?