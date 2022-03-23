Posthumous Phife Dawg ‘Forever’ Album Is Now Available
Phife Dawg’s Estate has released his posthumous album, Forever.
It was released on March 22; the sixth anniversary of his passing.
In a statement his wife said, we are overwhelmed with excitement about the release of Malik’s album. We’ve waited 6 years for this, so our joy is boundless.
Have you checked out the album yet? What did you think?