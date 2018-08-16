“Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 07: Aretha Franklin performs onstage at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City.

“Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin, the first female artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, died Thursday of advanced pancreatic cancer at 76.

Undisclosed health issues kept her off stage in recent months. In March she canceled a pair of scheduled concerts because of “doctors orders”. Later performances in Boston and Toronto were also cancelled after her doctors told her to “stay off the road and rest completely.”