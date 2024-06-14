Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Quincy Jones Among Stars Receiving an Honorary Oscar

Share
DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 02: Quincy Jones presenting Amanda Booth the Global's Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel on November 02, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation)

Congratulations to Quincy Jones for being one of the celebrities to receive an honorary Oscar. Over his legendary career, Quincy has been nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Song, Best Original Score, and Best Picture. Despite never winning an Oscar, the Board of Governors will honor Quincy with a statue in November. The non-televised event will take place on November 17.

How do you feel about giving out trophies to those that didn’t win?

Recently Played

Hit DifferentNorman Brown/F/Wirl
10:25am
Call It What You WanBill Summers/& Summ
10:20am
Got It Going OnMike Clark/& Mr. Ha
10:17am
I Want You AroundSnoh Aalegra
10:13am
Let'S Fall In LoveRaheem Devaughn
10:10am
View Full Playlist