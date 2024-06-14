Quincy Jones Among Stars Receiving an Honorary Oscar

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 02: Quincy Jones presenting Amanda Booth the Global's Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel on November 02, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation)

Congratulations to Quincy Jones for being one of the celebrities to receive an honorary Oscar. Over his legendary career, Quincy has been nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Song, Best Original Score, and Best Picture. Despite never winning an Oscar, the Board of Governors will honor Quincy with a statue in November. The non-televised event will take place on November 17.

