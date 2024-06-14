Quincy Jones Among Stars Receiving an Honorary Oscar
Congratulations to Quincy Jones for being one of the celebrities to receive an honorary Oscar. Over his legendary career, Quincy has been nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Song, Best Original Score, and Best Picture. Despite never winning an Oscar, the Board of Governors will honor Quincy with a statue in November. The non-televised event will take place on November 17.
How do you feel about giving out trophies to those that didn’t win?