Quinta Brunson Shares What It Was Like To Be Picked Up By Jason Kelce

Quinta Brunson at the Disney 2024 upfront presentation held at North Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

Recently, Jason Kelce grabbed Quinta Brunson and picked her up in the air, which garnered a shocking reaction from Quinta. Seth Meyers asked Quinta about the TV moment: “I’m going to say he seemed happy to see you. Did you have any sense of how he would show his happiness?” Brunson said of the Monday Night Football welcome, “I didn’t.” She continued, “Guys, I am so short. I haven’t been this high off the ground in so long. This was insane. Look at that air!” She added, “The last time I felt that way was on Tower of Terror. I swear to you now, guys; my stomach went up and everything. But he did ask for consent. He was like, ‘Do you mind?’ I said, ‘No, that’s fine.’ But I still didn’t know I’d be airborne. I really didn’t. But he’s so lovely.”

Do you think this season of Abbott Elementary is the best season? Why or why not?

