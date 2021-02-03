R. Kelly Associate Pleads Guilty to Trying To Bribe Witness Not To Testify Against Him

An associate of R.Kelly has pleaded guilty to trying to bribe a witness.

The bribe was to keep “Jane Doe” from testifying against R.Kelly.

The man admitted in Brooklyn Federal court via teleconference that he tried to pay off the woman to stop her from sharing any electronic evidence she had against Kelly.

The man offered her $500,000.

The woman told the feds about the bribe and recorded the phone calls with the man.

Do you think R.Kelly will be found guilty or innocent?