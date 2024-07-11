Rashida Jones Revealed She Was Once Bitten By MJ’s Pet Chimp

Recently, Rashida Jones shared an interesting story about when she was a kid and was bitten by Michael Jackson’s pet chimp. Rashida said after revealing the story, “I have a scar.” She said she isn’t interested in visiting the chimp now: “No, I think we’re good.” She continued about the many fond memories she has with the legends of music because she is the daughter of Quincy Jones: “I didn’t know anything else. But I do have a deep appreciation now for what we were exposed to. Just like the best music, the best artists, the coolest family vibe. And I do feel like my sense of music and how meaningful it is to my life really started then. It’s like deeply embedded.”

