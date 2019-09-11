REMEMBERING 9/11 ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: The newest class of New York City firefighters is set to graduate this month. And 13 of them are CHILDREN of firefighters who lost their lives as a result of 9/11. It’s the most “legacy” graduates any one class has ever had.

FULL STORY: Today we’re remembering all the people we lost on 9/11. Including the first responders who ran into those buildings, knowing they might not make it back out. And their legacy is still with us in more ways than one . . .

The newest class of New York City firefighters is set to graduate later this month. And 13 of them are CHILDREN of firefighters who lost their lives as a result of 9/11.

They’re called “legacy” graduates. And it’s the most any one class has ever had.

In addition to those 13, there are at least three more legacy grads who are children of other first responders who died. Including the son of an NYPD officer.

The group of graduates also includes two sets of siblings. One set is a brother and sister with two brothers who are ALREADY firefighters.

If you want to know more about them, “The New York Post” did a big profile on the whole group. They’re set to graduate on September 24th.