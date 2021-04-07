Report: DMX Doesn’t Have COVID-19

Incorrect stories about the state of DMX’s health have been circulating on the internet.

Claudia Jordan falsely stated he had died.

Then it was reported that his manager said he contracted Covid-19 while in the hospital.

In a statement from an official source, they are saying he does NOT have Covid and an update regarding his current condition will be reported later today.

