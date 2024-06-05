Rihanna Announces Fenty Hair Beauty Products to Expand Brand

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Rihanna celebrates new Fenty Beauty Soft'Lit Foundation in LA at 7th Street Studios on April 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)

Rihanna has announced the launch of her new haircare line, Fenty Hair, expanding her Fenty Beauty empire. The singer and beauty mogul teased the upcoming launch on social media with a promo clip featuring a blonde pixie wig. Fenty Hair is set to offer a range of products designed to strengthen and repair all hair types, reflecting Rihanna’s love for versatile hairstyles. The line will debut on June 13 on FentyHair.com, marking Rihanna’s entry into the competitive haircare industry.

Do you think Rihanna’s haircare line will do better than Beyoncé’s Cécred haircare line?