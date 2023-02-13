Rihanna Announces Pregnancy At Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna took the Super Bowl stage by storm on Sunday night, and she shocked the world by announcing that she is pregnant with her second child. During her performance, she reminded fans of her catalog of hits and performed ‘Needed Me,’ ‘Work,’ ‘Rude Boy,’ ‘Diamonds,’ and more. Fans started discussing her performance online after she was seen rubbing her stomach during the show. Rihanna’s rep has confirmed that the singer and mogul is, in fact, pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky. Where do you rank Rihanna’s Halftime performance amongst the other great Super Bowl Halftime performances of all time?