Rihanna Covers Stomach With Purse During NYC Outings As Fans Speculate On Pregnancy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 10: Rihanna arrives at the Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles Launch Party at Nya Studios on June 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Rihanna makes a splash wherever she goes and this past weekend was no different. Over the past few months, the mogul has been at the center of pregnancy speculation after just welcoming her second son in August. Rihanna was recently seen wearing a large fur coat and using her purse to cover her stomach during a hot New York City day, which of course, led to speculation online. The singer already shares sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 10 months, with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and has spoken about wanting more kids.

Do you think that Rihanna is pregnant again?

