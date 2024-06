LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Rihanna attends her immersive beauty event in honor of Fenty Beauty's newest product launch, Soft'lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation at 7th Street Studios on April 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Rihanna has been announced as the new face of Dior’s J’adore fragrance. The brand announced the new partnership on Instagram Tuesday alongside a photo of Rihanna dressed in a black cap, dark shades, a textured jacket, and jewels. The post captioned, “Parfums Christian Dior is truly delighted to welcome icon Rihanna, whose wide-ranging talents, remarkable beauty, and universal appeal now embody the world of J’adore.”

