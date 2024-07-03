Rihanna Knows It’s ‘Wild Hypocritical,’ But Asks GloRilla Anyway: ‘When the Album Drop?’
Fans once again felt they were being trolled by Rihanna after she asked GloRilla when her album would drop, after the long delay of her own album. Rihanna recently went viral for dancing to GloRilla’s “TGIF” and is now eager for more music from the Memphis artist. GloRilla shared the DM from Rihanna on social media and fans were quick to respond to Rihanna’s “wild hypocritical” message. Despite concerns about Rihanna’s retirement, she clarified that new music is in the works and that she is reevaluating her existing songs for her upcoming album.
